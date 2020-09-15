Calling All Community Members! Fill Out Your Census!

By Congressman Danny K. Davis

Don’t miss the count: the 2020 Census ends September 30!

Respond safely by calling 844-330-2020

Despite COVID-19, the 2020 Census is in full swing and nearing its end. Don’t miss being counted! You and your family can remain safe while completing the Census. This year’s Census will be historic as the largest and most technologically advanced, with many Americans able to complete the official questionnaire online [https://my2020census.gov], by phone (844-330-2020 in English or (844-468-2020 in Spanish) or by mailing back the paper questionnaire sent to your home. It only takes about 10 minutes.

What is the Census?

The Census is a count of the entire U.S. population enshrined in Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution. The confidential information gathered by the Census questionnaire every 10 years determines how federal tax dollars will be shared to each community and helps determine how much representation you will get in the Congress. If you are not counted, your community will get less money for school lunches and breakfasts, Medicare, Medicaid, Title I and special education grants for our schools, child care, foster care, low-income energy assistance, SNAP benefits, roads and public transit and dozens of other programs.

What are the questions?

The Census questionnaire asks how many people are living in your home; their sex, age, race, ethnicity; their relationships to each other; phone number and whether you own or rent your home. Despite the Trump Administration’s efforts to include a question on citizenship, know that there is NO citizenship question on the 2020 Census. A comprehensive list of census questions is available on the U.S. Census Bureau’s website [https://my2020census.gov/].

Respond safely to the Census by September 30 by phone at 844-330-2020. Please encourage your neighbors, co-workers, congregation members to join you TODAY in making this census the best, most accurate ever.

Staying Safe at Home

If someone visits your home to collect a response for the 2020 Census, you can do the following to verify their identity:

First, check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.

If you still have questions about their identity, you can call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

As always: protect your family from scammers!

Census agents will NOT ask for your social security number.

Census agents will NOT ask for your banking information, credit card information or money.

Census agents will NOT threaten jail time for failure to complete the questionnaire.

Census agents will NOT ask for your citizenship status.

Thank you for making this the best census EVER!

Ira Cohen

Director of Issues and Communications

Representative Danny K. Davis (IL07)