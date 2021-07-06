Call For President And Mayor To Invest In Community Resources, Not Failed Police Programs/Strategies

Rev. Marvin G. Hunter, senior pastor of the Grace Memorial Baptist Church, 1457 S. Kenneth Ave., is holding a press conference 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 6th, at the Chicago Police Department headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave., to call on city, state and federal officials to invest in the communities that are hardest hit by high crime, like carjacking’s and especially the soaring gun violence.

Pastor Hunter, who is the great uncle of Laquan McDonald, will be joined by mothers of the victims of gun violence and a coalition of faith leaders in Chicago and vicinity.

I have long realized that this nation cannot police its way out of the daily gun violence by adding hours of overtime, canceling days off and imposing 12- hour shifts paid for by taxpayers with few arrests but a lot of finger-pointing.

After the murder of George Floyd, there was mass destruction and looting of businesses in Chicago and elsewhere. The Police were left helpless trying to curtail tens of thousands of protesters with a force of only 11,000 or 13,000 officers. We saw what happened over the weekend when 400 people jammed the downtown area some toting guns.

I don’t blame Mayor Lori Lightfoot or Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown or even President Joe Biden. However, I do criticize how they seem to try to fix this problem, and I emphasize try.

With 80 percent of the homicides unsolved, is it no wonder shooters kill people in Chicago? They shoot and kill knowing they probably won’t get caught.

People are tired of this failed strategy, obviously not understanding which direction to take, that predictably ends with Monday morning quarterback excuses…the body count and the injured men, women and our precious children.

It is time to take strong measures and listen to the community. Fix the under-investment and the neglecting of these communities. Listen to the people and find out why the gangs may be warring then do something to rectify that void. No more talk. We need real action.

Please don’t spend our tax dollars in areas that will not reduce crime and/or in agencies and programs that don’t have a clue in how to reach those who are inflicting harm and death on our people.Error! Filename not specified. THE PROBLEMS ARE NOT EITHER/OR. We cannot Police our way out of all this mess. God Bless you and God Bless America!!!

Black lives do matter, and we want the failed police programs and strategies to stop because they are NOT WORKING. No more PR press conferences. Give us real solutions.

In Chicago, 29.62 % of our city is Black. So, we stand on solid ground with this petition and request. It will be good for Chicago. It will be good for the State of Illinois, and it certainly will be good for the United States. .