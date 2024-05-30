Call for Peace, Support Comes as Violence Continues in Caribbean Nation with Impact Felt in NYC’s Haitian Communities

Rev. Al Sharpton, the Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will lead a collection of New York City faith leaders in Brooklyn Thursday night in a prayer vigil and rally for peace in Haiti. Gang violence has roiled the island nation for months as the Haitian ex-patriot community in New York and across the nation continues to call for global action to restore peace.

“What’s unfolded in Haiti is nothing short of a humanitarian crisis that demands action by the United States and the global community,” said Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network. “Faith leaders from across New York City have prayed for peace and we will reaffirm that call on Thursday night. When we allow injustices to prevail there, the world sends a message that it may thrive everywhere, which is why we are clarifying out stand.”

The rally comes just days after a transitional council appointed Garry Conille as the nation’s new prime minister. The selection comes as gangs continue to demolish buildings – including police stations and prisons – in the capital city, Port-Au-Prince, and other locations.

Rev. Sharpton and NAN have called for a global response to restore order and protect civilians in Haiti. He stood with Mayor Adams and faith leaders at City Hall in March to call on the United States government to deliver more aid. The crisis was also a focal point of the international panel at NAN’s Annual Convention in New York City this April.