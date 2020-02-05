C WHITT tapped to serve as PR Firm for the Black

In a joint Facebook Live announcement January 28, 2020, Merry Green of MGPG Events and Chelsea Whittington of C WHITT PR shared that the boutique communications firm based in Gary, Indiana has been selected to deliver promotional services for the 2020 Black Women’s Expo.

Now in its 26th year, the Black Women’s Expo is the longest running and largest expo in the country that targets African-American women.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Whittington, a 25+ year communications professional, who launched C WHITT PR full-time in March 2019. “An opportunity like this takes my company brand to the next level while promoting an event I have loved for years.”

The Black Women’s Expo takes place April 3-5, 2020 at the McCormick Place in Chicago. It features hundreds of vendors from all over the country, live entertainment, panel discussion and product demonstrations. This year, a women’s leadership conference will be added to the line-up of events.

“I have watched Chelsea and C WHITT for a while now and was impressed with her talent and energy,” said Green. “I’m confident that we have made the right choice.”

For more information about the Black Women’s Expo, visit www.

BWeNext.com. For more information about C WHITT PR, visit www.CWhitt.biz.