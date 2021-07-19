C.R.O.E. content production continues throughout pandemic

Two years have passed since Munir Muhammad, Nation of Islam archivist and C.R.O.E. TV host and executive producer, made his untimely transition July 9, 2019.

Despite the shock of his passing, the organization has continued to work, continuing Muhammad’s legacy, ensuring that his name, ideas, and accomplishments remain at the forefront of content produced by C.R.O.E.

Having worked side by side with Muhammad since 1994, members of the Coalition for the Remembrance of Elijah Muhammad, also known as C.R.O.E., have continued to produce television shows and chronicle the history of the Nation of Islam, presenting current events and the total Black experience.

Today, under the guidance of C.R.O.E. Co-Founders Shahid Muslim and Halif Muhammad, new content continues to be generated.

Munir’s son Jamil Muhammad now hosts the organization’s two signature shows: Muhammad and Friends and The Munir Muhammad Show. Muhammad and Friends airs every Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with repeat showings on Mondays at 2:30 p.m. on Channel 19. The Munir Muhammad Show airs Monday thru Friday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on Channel 25.

C.R.O.E. TV has expanded into C.R.O.E. Media, launching two radio platforms and livestreaming programming. C.R.O.E. Radio, a 24-hour online radio station, plays excerpts of speeches by the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and his many students.

Every Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m., C.R.O.E. member and Munir’s longtime personal assistant Mandene Muhammad hosts Elevated Talk, a program that focuses on the unsung talent in business, education, and other areas in the Black community, and current events, on WVON 1690AM.

Undeterred by the difficulties presented by COVID-19, which ultimately impacted every industry across the country, the organization continued its mission despite having to re-organize during such unprecedented times.

“We never really stopped production, [but the pandemic] slowed us down. We were in the practice of doing extra shows anyway, so we never stopped, even if we slowed down,” said Mandene Muhammad when asked how the pandemic impacted productions. “Some of our guests who would normally come in, of course they didn’t physically come in. Zooming like everyone else has become the “new norm” as far as meetings and interviews, so we adapted like everyone else.”

Difficulties aside, C.R.O.E. continued to secure notable interviews throughout the pandemic with figures such as Harvard professor Steven Rogers, Representative Danny Davis, recently elected mayor of Camden, N.J., Victor Carstarphen, and actor Harry Lennix.

The organization also worked through an increase in inquiries throughout the pandemic, as C.R.O.E. houses the most extensive collection of audio, video, and texts about the Nation of Islam.

“With people being in more, people were reaching out to us as far as learning more about the history [of the Nation of Islam], so there was a great inquisitiveness as far as the different books, audio and video,” said Mandene Muhammad.

Now, just like many throughout the country, the organization is looking to the future in hopes of returning to safely providing its full list of services, including inviting those with annual memberships back into the archives, and looking forward to the Nation of Islam’s next annual Founders Day celebration, held every March.

“Like everyone else, we went virtual [this year] but the response as far as those that contributed, we really appreciate those people for continuing on, especially after the transition of Brother Munir Muhammad. Not only monetarily, but those with their words of advice and encouragement,” Muhammad said in regard to their 2021 event.

C.R.O.E. Media streams programs every Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m. via www.croetv.ustream, the official C.R.O.E. TV Facebook page, and YouTube.

For more information about C.R.O.E. or C.R.O.E. Media, contact the organization at 773-925-1600; www.croe.org; or visit 2435 W. 71st St. (CROE. Lane).