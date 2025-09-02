Byline Bank Sponsors Free Rides on Soldier Field Express for Chicago Bears Home Opener 

Byline Bank is offering free rides on the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) #128 Soldier Field Express bus route for fans attending the first Chicago Bears home game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, September 8. The free rides are part of Byline’s sponsorship of the #128 route throughout the Bears’ 2025-2026 season.

The Soldier Field Express offers nonstop rides from Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Station to Soldier Field for Chicago Bears home games from August 10, 2025, through January 4, 2026. And thanks to Byline Bank’s deep commitment to the Chicagoland area, fans looking to kick off football season live and in person can enjoy a free ride to the September 8 regular season home opener.

“As a bank that believes in investing where we live and work, we’re thrilled to support a service that makes game day travel easier and more accessible for our neighbors,” said Karmen Conrad, Head of Marketing at Byline Bank. “Chicago continues to be a great place to do business, and we’re proud to support Chicago sports fans as part of our ongoing investment in the city we call home.”

The Soldier Field Express offers direct service between downtown transit hubs and the stadium. The buses will be hard to miss on gamedays, wrapped in Byline’s bold orange brand color and running along fixed Loop and South Loop routes, including DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Museum Campus, and the East Parking Lot near Soldier Field.

Service from Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Station begins approximately 2.5 hours before kickoff and runs until 30 minutes after kickoff. Return trips to Ogilvie and Union Station will be available for about an hour post-game. The buses also operate on heavily trafficked regular CTA routes throughout the city on non-gamedays from August 4 through February 8.

This sponsorship is part of Byline Bank’s broader mission to invest in the future of Chicagoland, including by financing small and midsized businesses that make a large contribution to local economic growth. Funds from this and other CTA ad campaigns will go back into the community to help strengthen public transit options across the city.

For more information on the #128 Soldier Field Express route, visit transitchicago.com/bus/128.