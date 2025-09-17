“By Way of Deception” to Explore Black Empowerment Strategies at C.R.O.E. on September 20

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., the Coalition for the Remembrance of Elijah Muhammad (C.R.O.E.), located at 2435 W. 71st Street, Chicago, will host an eye-opening presentation by Dr. Tyrone Powers, a nationally respected author, speaker, and former FBI agent. The lecture is titled “By Way of Deception: Lessons, Strategies, Solutions.”

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Dr. Powers brings decades of experience in law enforcement, intelligence, and academia to his work on community empowerment. As a former Maryland State Trooper and FBI agent turned professor, he possesses deep insight into the psychological and systemic forces that have shaped the Black community and influenced its leaders.

Through this presentation, Dr. Powers will explore how deception has historically been used as a tool to manipulate, mislead, and marginalize Black people—and how awareness, strategy, and education can serve as powerful weapons against it.

“The racism that was obvious to some and not so obvious to others is now being made obvious to all,” he states.

Dr. Powers will also offer practical, actionable knowledge for parents, youth, activists, and community stakeholders to recognize and avoid the traps—both visible and hidden—that threaten the progress of future generations.

Admission is free and all are welcome to attend this powerful afternoon of truth, analysis, and solutions.