Businessmen honors mother and daughter nurses and COVID-19 survivors

Early Walker, owner of W&W Towing, led a caravan of Tow Trucks to the Southside home of Leslie Parker and KeAnna Parker, a mother and daughter duo, who are both nurses. As part of National Nurses week and Mother’s Day, Walker honored the two brave souls who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. They both contracted COVID-19 while caring for their patients.

Both women are employed at the Southpoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chicago. KeAnna (daughter) is celebrating her first-year anniversary as a Registered Nurse.

Leslie Parker is a 52-year-old Nursing Supervisor for the Center and the mother of KeAnna. She has been a nurse for 16 years and employed at Southpoint for the last seven years. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 18. She was treated in the ICU Unit for seven days as part of her 17 day stay in the hospital. Although she was released from the hospital, she has not returned to work. As with many of the COVID-19 patients that required lengthy hospital stays, Leslie continues to recuperate at home using supplemental oxygen.

KeAnna Parker is a 30-year-old Registered Nurse and is also the Restorative Director at the Center. She has worked at the center for one year. Ke Anna tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21st. She was discharged home to quarantine for 14 days with mild symptoms. She fully recovered and returned to work on May 5th.

KeAnna has separated herself from her 8-year-old daughter, Kennedi, ever since the pandemic began. She did not want to endanger Kennedi due to her occupational hazards. Kennedi has been residing with her dad in Gary, Indiana during this time. However KeAnna uses Face Time to communicate with her daughter as well as assisting with her homework.

This weekend will be extra special because KeAnna will be physically reunited with Kennedi while practicing social distancing.

“Our company is proud to honor these two extraordinary brave women. In addition to the many gifts we have in store for the two of them, we will give each woman a check written in their individual names for their sacrifice and bravery as nurses. They have been somewhat financially challenged during this crisis.” says Early Walker.

Mr. Walker will also present both women with $200.00 grocery store gift certificates. In addition, Fel Davis, lead singer of the R&B group Public Announcement, will serenade the women in song.

In addition to the Parkers, Early Walker surprised his very own mother, a retired nurse, with an enormous gift as well.