BUSINESSMAKERS: BREAKOUT LEADERS Featuring Corporate and Civic Leader Joyce Roché

In honor of BusinessMakers: Breakout Leaders, we salute corporate and civic leader Joyce Roché, who speaks about overcoming imposter syndrome and achieving success in her career.

Before writing her book, Joyce Roché was President and CEO of Girls Inc., a national nonprofit research, education and advocacy organization. After receiving her MBA from Columbia University, Roché began working as a manager of merchandising at Avon Products, Inc and left in 1978 to work as the director of marketing at Revlon, Inc. In 1981 Roché returned to Avon to break new ground by becoming their first African American female vice president, the first African American vice president of marketing, and the company’s first vice president of global marketing. Roché went on to work at Carson Products, Inc. in 1995 where she served as executive vice president of marketing, and was then promoted to president and chief operations officer. Roché currently serves on the Board of Directors of Macy’s Inc., the Chatham County Hospital Authority, The Savannah Economic Development Authority and The Savannah Trade Center and previously served on the boards of AT&T Inc., Anheuser-Busch Companies, May Department Stores, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.,Tupperware Brands Corporation and more.

