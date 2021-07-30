The HistoryMakers

In honor of BusinessMakers: Breakout Leaders, we salute insurance and banking executive Priscilla (Yemi) Sims Brown, who speaks about her mother and mentor, Marta Gabre-Tsadick, founder of Project Mercy, an Ethiopian humanitarian relief organization.

Priscilla Sims Brown is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Amalgamated Bank, the largest union-owned bank in the United States, which serves thousands of labor unions, nonprofits, social impact enterprises, political organizations, foundations, and individuals that are committed to strengthening communities. As of March 31, 2021, Amalgamated Bank’s consolidated total assets were $6.4 billion, total net loans were $3.2 billion, and total deposits were $5.7 billion. Additionally, as of March 31, 2021, their trust business held $37.5 billion in assets under custody and $15.7 billion in assets under management. Sims also currently serves as Project Mercy’s Board Director.

Priscilla Sims Brown and Lynne Fox, Board Chair and Interim President and CEO of Amalgamated Bank

Before joining Amalgamated Bank, Sims served as Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s largest bank. Prior to Commonwealth Bank, Ms. Brown held senior positions at AXA Financial, Inc., Sun Life Financial, and Lincoln Financial Group. She has advised several digital startups and served as the Chief Executive Officer of Emerge, a digital health insurance broker. Sims served on the National Finance Committee for President Barack Obama. Brown was also named one of Advertising Age’s “Forty Women To Watch In Marketing” and Black Enterprise magazine’s “Top Executives in Marketing and Advertising.”

