Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas to speak at conference in the Dominican Republic

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will discuss how advancements in the Treasurer’s Office have increased transparency and efficiency while promoting social equity during a conference in Santa Domingo the Dominican Republic.

The Inter-American Conference on Cadastre and Property Registry (#ConfCat21) will bring together experts in the public and private sectors to discuss land registry systems and challenges governments face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

The #ConfCat21 will take place in Santa Domingo. It is organized by the Dominican Property Registry National Administration, the National School of the Judiciary of the Dominican Republic, the Organization of American States and the World Bank.

Pappas’ presentation, “On the Frontier of the Property Tax System,” details changes made in the past two decades in her office that have improved efficiency, convenience and transparency while reducing costs to taxpayers.