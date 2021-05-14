Business, Restaurant Owners Propose Chicago Give $1,000 Bonuses For Workers To Return To Jobs

CBS 2 Chicago

Hefty unemployment checks are being blamed for some people not wanting to return to work, leaving many businesses desperate to find help.

Now some owners say they have a solution and are calling on the City of Chicago to give people $1,000 each to return to their jobs.

“I do think it’s interesting to create an incentive structure where you might say, if you come back to work and stay here for at least three months, or whatever the time period is, that there will be a bonus system in place,” said Jay Spainhour with the Fulton Market Association.

Business and restaurant owners who met virtually Thursday propose the city use COVID-19 relief funds to pay for those back-to-work bonuses.

This article originally appeared on CBS 2 Chicago.