Burnette Boykin, mother of former County Commissioner Boykin dies at 75

Photo caption: Burnette Boykin

Funeral arrangements are pending for Ms. Burnette Boykin, the mother of former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, died Tuesday, August 29th, at the age of 75 at the UChicago Medicine/University of Chicago Hospital surrounded by her family after losing a battle with lung cancer.

Ms. Boykin was born on December 15, 1947, in Jackson, Mississippi. She graduated from Carter High School in Brandon, Mississippi. Ms. Boykin worked as a security officer and cafeteria worker at the University of Illinois, and she volunteered at a Woodlawn food pantry.

“Mom kept it real. She was passionate about helping people,” he said recalling how his mother loved to help people. “I have lost my best friend and heaven has gained an angel.

“Our mom was a wonderful woman of God,” former Commissioner Boykin told the Chicago Crusader late Tuesday night. “She was my best friend and strongest advocate. She fought the good fight of faith. Her legacy will live on through all of us.”

A strong Christian, Boykin said his mother “gave her life to Christ at a young age in Mississippi. Her home church in Chicago was Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, where her pastor was Rev. Ray Bonney.”

Ms. Boykin leaves to mourn four children, three sons, George, Michael and Richard; daughter, Lisa and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, and family.