Bunch Retires Amid Mounting Pressure from White House

Lonnie G. Bunch III, the first African American to lead the Smithsonian Institution, announced Sept. 8 that he will retire by the end of the year. The move closes out seven years as the Smithsonian’s 14th secretary and nearly 38 years at the institution he helped build.

The announcement came 11 days after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and a White House Domestic Policy Council official warned the Smithsonian’s Board of Regents those federal agencies “cannot in good conscience continue to support” the institution “under current leadership,” according to a letter first reported by NBC News.

Bunch, 73, told the New York Times the decision was his own. “Now’s the time,” he said. He denied the retirement was forced by more than a year of administration pressure targeting how Smithsonian museums, including the one he founded, present the history of slavery and the Black freedom struggle.

The Crusader was unable to reach Bunch.

The exit of the Smithsonian’s first Black and first historian secretary lands in the middle of a sustained campaign by President Donald Trump’s administration to reshape how the nation’s flagship museum system tells American history. Since March 2025, the administration has ordered content reviews, moved to strip civil rights artifacts from public view and threatened federal funding.

The country’s two largest museum associations have called those actions unprecedented political interference.

Bunch was elected the Smithsonian’s 14th secretary by the Board of Regents on May 28, 2019. He became the first African American and first historian to lead an institution Congress founded in 1846.

Before that, he spent 11 years building the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) from an idea with no building, no collection and a staff of one into the museum that opened on the National Mall in September 2016. Congress authorized NMAAHC in 2003 under President George W. Bush.

Bunch previously led the Chicago Historical Society, now the Chicago History Museum, before returning to Washington to found NMAAHC.

The Association of African American Museums (AAAM), the field’s principal advocacy body for Black cultural institutions, condemned the administration’s approach within days of Trump’s first executive order targeting the Smithsonian. “This is a direct attack on the vital work museums do to preserve and share the full, honest history of our nation, including the rich and complex stories of African American history and culture,” AAAM President and CEO Vedet Coleman-Robinson wrote in a March 28, 2025, statement.

The American Alliance of Museums (AAM), which accredits the Smithsonian and represents 22,000 museums nationally, issued its own rebuke on July 20, 2026. “Efforts to politicize how museums present history, art, science, culture, and the natural world” threaten the independence of the entire field, the statement said. AAM cited its own research finding that 92 percent of U.S. adults consider museums nonpartisan providers of education.

The record of targeted actions is extensive. Trump signed Executive Order 14253, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” on March 27, 2025. It directed Vice President JD Vance to eliminate what the order called “improper, divisive, or anti-American ideology” from Smithsonian museums, naming NMAAHC among the sites under review.

NMAAHC Director Kevin Young stepped down that April after going on personal leave beginning March 14, before the order was signed.

NBC News reported that spring that at least 32 objects had been removed from NMAAHC galleries. They included a Bible and a book on Black history loaned by the Rev. Amos Brown, a civil rights activist and pastor. “I’m glad I had my glasses on because I didn’t want my children to see the emotion that was driven up,” Brown told WUSA9 after learning his items were being returned.

The Smithsonian and White House both denied the removals were politically directed. White House spokesperson Lindsey Halligan said, “the White House had no involvement in removing any exhibit.”

In August 2025, Trump called NMAAHC the “last remaining segment of “WOKE”” in a social media post and gave the Smithsonian 120 days to revise its content.

On July 4, 2026, the White House Domestic Policy Council released a 162-page report, “Saving America’s Story,” accusing the National Museum of American History of “extreme political activism.” The Interior Department’s Aug. 28 letter followed, threatening to withhold artifact loans, procurement and grants “under current leadership,” the phrase that preceded Bunch’s retirement announcement by 11 days.

Smithsonian officials have repeatedly disputed that any removals were politically motivated. NMAAHC spokesperson Melissa Wood called reports of a Black history purge “false” in a Smithsonian statement.

Bunch wrote to staff that the institution’s work is “driven by scholarship, accuracy and an uncompromising commitment to tell the fullness of America’s story.”

Board of Regents Chair Franklin D. Raines said the board has not named a successor. It “will announce an Acting Secretary and begin a national search,” Raines said.

No acting secretary had been named as of publication. AAM has warned that if the nation’s largest museum system can be brought under political control, “no museum is beyond reach” for the 22,000 accredited institutions nationwide.

Bunch built NMAAHC from nothing into the country’s most comprehensive repository documenting slavery and the Black freedom struggle. Who the Board of Regents, which includes Vice President Vance, chooses to lead the Smithsonian next remains an open question. So does whether that person will hold the line Bunch says he tried to hold.