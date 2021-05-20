Bulls win season finale 118-112 over Milwaukee Bucks

By Joseph G. Phillips, Sports Editor

The Chicago Bulls won their final game of the 2021 regular season with a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, May 16, at home.

The Bulls finished the season with a 31-41 record and rested starters Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic in the win. And in spite of the team missing the playoffs, Coach Billy Donovan said he was proud of the way his team competed.

According to ESPN, Coach Donovan will miss the playoffs for the first time in six seasons as an NBA head coach. Donovan also made it to the playoffs each of the past five seasons as the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I’ve probably been in situations in college where you probably knew you were not going to make the NCAA Tournament,” said Donovan via ESPN, who led the Florida Gators to two NCAA championships in 19 years.

“It came down to your conference tournament, and a lot of times in those situations, it was having to win four games in four days, which is really challenging.”

In spite of the challenges Donovan faced this season as head coach, the Bulls received strong performances by forward Thaddeus Young, who finished with 20 points; guard Coby White added 19.

Final Score: Bulls 118, Bucks 112.

Chicago Crusader Players of the Game: Thaddeus Young, Bulls, 20 points. Coby White, Bulls, 19 points.