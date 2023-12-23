Bulls win big over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs 114-95 at home

Chicago Bulls extend winning streak to three games, defeating San Antonio Spurs 114-95. Photos by Marcus Robinson.

The Chicago Bulls are on a three game winning streak after earning a 114-95 victory over top pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, December 21, at the United Center.

The Bulls defense did an excellent job versus Wembanyama and the Spurs on Thursday night, holding the Rookie Sensation to only 7 points and 5 rebounds in the contest.

The 7 foot 4 center logged only 22 minutes in the loss and had “a hand-full” trying to stop Bulls physical center Andre Drummond over four quarters of play. Drummond finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

During the three game winning streak, the Bulls offense continue to execute at a high level. Guard Coby White has been the catalyst behind the team’s latest success. He led all scorers with 22 points on Thursday night.

“We want to hang our hat on our identity,” said White to the Crusader about the team’s latest success. “[Again] Our identity. We want to continue to play the same way every night.”

After having eight players score in double figures against the Lakers a night before, the Bulls again displayed a balance scoring attack notching six players in double digits against the Spurs.

The team outscored the Spurs 25-20 in the second quarter, 25-22 in the third quarter and 37-25 in the fourth quarter.

Final Score: Bulls 114, Spurs 95

With the win, the Bulls are now 14-17 on the season. They will play their next game on Saturday, December 23, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game time 7 p.m. at the United Center.