Bulls’ White exploded for 42 points in “Play-In Tournament” victory over Atlanta Hawks 

CHICAGO BULLS GUARD Colby White, #0, drives the ball down the court and dunks on the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center during on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

In game one of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Play In Tournament, the 9th seeded Chicago Bulls defeated the 10th seeded Atlanta Hawks 131-116, on Wednesday, April 17, at the United Center.

Bulls guard Coby White was “white hot” from the field on Wednesday night, after exploding for a career-high 42 points and eight rebounds in the victory over the Hawks to kick off Chicago’s post season play.

“He did alright,” said DeMar DeRozan in a sarcastic tone (jokingly) about White’s 42 point performance. “He did a little bit better. He led us tonight. We talked before the game about coming out and being aggressive.”

For White and the Bulls offense (aggressive was an understatement), as the team scored an NBA Play-In Tournament record 73 points in the first half.

According to Bulls PR, the previous first half Play-In scoring record was 69 points held by Indiana (vs. CHA, 5/18/21), added @EliasSports.

The Bulls outscored the Hawks 40-22 in the first quarter and 37-25 in the second quarter. Chicago closed the first quarter on a 16-2 run (3:05, first quarter to 0:05, first quarter) to grab its first double-digit lead of the game (40-22), added Bulls PR.

The Bulls were outscored by the Hawks, 33 to 45, in the second quarter – helping Atlanta cut Chicago’s lead to as low as three points (70-67). Chicago led entering halftime, 73-67. Chicago used a 22-4 run (4:59, third quarter to 0:16, third quarter) in the closing minutes of the third quarter to take hold of its largest lead of the game at the time (21 points, 110-89). At the end of three frames, the Bulls led, 110-92, and the Hawks would come no closer than 15 points (131-116 – 24.8 seconds, fourth quarter) for the remainder of the contest, said Bulls PR.

Final Score: Bulls 131, Hawks 116

With the victory, the Bulls will advance to the second round of the Play-In Tournament and will play the Miami Heat on Friday, April 19, on the road. Game time 6 p.m.