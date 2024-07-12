Bulls trade DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento Kings

After three-years with the organization, the Chicago Bulls traded forward DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings in a three-way deal, which included the San Antonio Spurs.

The trade helped DeRozan sign a three-year, $74 million deal with the Kings, sent former Sacramento forward Harrison Barnes to the Spurs, and Barnes’ teammate Chris Duarte and two, second-round picks to the Bulls.

DeRozan played college basketball for the USC Trojans and was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2009 NBA draft. The forward is a six-time NBA All-Star and a three-time All-NBA Team member. He spent nine seasons with the Raptors, including five playoff runs, before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the summer of 2018 and the Bulls in 2021.

DeRozan played for the United States National Team in the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics. DeRozan is currently sixth among all active NBA players on the all-time scoring list.

DeRozan’s Chicago Bulls Tenure: In August 2021, DeRozan was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal where the Bulls sent Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick, and two, second-round draft picks to the Spurs in exchange for the forward.

DeRozan chose to wear number 11 with the Bulls, as his usual number 10 had been retired by the team in honor of Bob Love.

On October 20, DeRozan made his Bulls’ debut, putting up 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals in a 94–88 win over the Detroit Pistons. On November 1, he scored a then season-high 37 points on 15-of-20 shooting, along with seven rebounds, to lead the Bulls to a 128–114 comeback victory over the Boston Celtics, overcoming a 19-point deficit on the road.

He would match those 37 points two days later, while grabbing 10 rebounds, in a 103–98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. On December 31, DeRozan hit a game-winning, one-legged three at the buzzer to award the Bulls a 108–106 road victory over the Indiana Pacers, on a night where he recorded 28 points and six assists, reports his bio.