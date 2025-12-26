The Chicago Bulls completed a two-game sweep of the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, edging out a 126–123 victory at State Farm Arena to continue their late-December surge and strengthen their position in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The win improved Chicago to 14–15 on the season and marked the team’s fourth consecutive victory, including back-to-back road wins in Atlanta. The Bulls have now won five of their last six games, signaling renewed momentum after a difficult stretch earlier this month.

Josh Giddey delivered another all-around performance, recording his seventh triple-double of the season and the 25th of his career, becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to reach that milestone before turning 23. Giddey controlled the pace, created scoring opportunities for teammates, and made key plays down the stretch as the Bulls held off a late Hawks rally.

Nikola Vučević continued his strong play against Atlanta, providing steady scoring and rebounding while anchoring the Bulls’ interior presence. His ability to stretch the floor and facilitate offense helped Chicago maintain balance throughout the night. Matas Buzelis also remained a key contributor, building on his recent breakout stretch with efficient shooting and active defense.

The game unfolded at a rapid pace, much like the teams’ 152–150 shootout two nights earlier. Atlanta pushed tempo early, while the Bulls countered with disciplined ball movement and strong finishing at the rim. Neither team led by more than a few possessions for most of the night, and the contest remained tight well into the fourth quarter.

Chicago briefly created separation late in the third quarter, but the Hawks responded with a surge fueled by perimeter shooting and aggressive drives to the basket. The final minutes turned into a possession-by-possession battle, with both teams trading baskets and defensive stops.

The Bulls showed composure in the closing moments, executing cleanly on offense and converting key free throws to preserve the three-point margin. Despite Atlanta’s late push, Chicago avoided costly turnovers and managed the clock effectively to seal the win.

Offensively, the Bulls once again showcased their ability to score in bunches, surpassing 120 points for the fourth time in six games. Their recent stretch has featured a fast pace, improved ball movement, and increased confidence, even as defensive consistency remains a work in progress.

The victory capped a successful two-game road swing in Atlanta and continued a stretch in which the Bulls have begun to resemble the aggressive, free-flowing team envisioned earlier in the season.

The Bulls return home tonight (Friday, December 26, 2025) to face the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center, looking to extend their winning streak and continue building momentum during a critical stretch of the season.