Bulls squander 19-point lead in loss to Knicks

The Chicago Bulls appeared headed toward their second victory of the young NBA season Wednesday night, October 28, before a fourth-quarter collapse turned a commanding lead into a 133-127 loss to the New York Knicks at the United Center.

Chicago led by as many as 19 points in the second half but could not contain Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who scored 38 points and handed out seven assists. The loss dropped the Bulls to 1-4 and underscored the defensive problems that have complicated their start to the 2026-27 season.

Norman Powell led Chicago with 30 points, making 10 of 15 shots from the field. Rookie Caleb Wilson scored 20 points and collected six rebounds, while Matas Buzelis added 17 points. Center Jalen Smith finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Josh Giddey contributed 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

The Bulls were productive offensively for much of the night. They moved the ball, generated open looks and received scoring contributions across the lineup. But that production could not compensate for New York’s late surge.

After the Knicks took a 34-33 lead through the first quarter, Chicago responded by outscoring New York 29-22 in the second. Tre Jones punctuated the half with a shot from near midcourt at the buzzer, sending the Bulls into the locker room ahead 62-56.

Chicago’s strongest stretch came after halftime. An 18-3 run pushed its advantage to 19 points, with Powell supplying 14 third-quarter points. At that stage, the Bulls looked capable of taking control of the contest.

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (11) guards New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (11) during Bulls’ 133-127 loss Wednesday night at the United Center.

New York answered with a 22-7 run that erased most of the cushion. The teams each scored 34 points in the third quarter, leaving Chicago ahead 96-90 entering the final period but with the momentum increasingly in doubt.

The Knicks took over in the fourth, outscoring the Bulls 43-31. Brunson repeatedly created opportunities for himself and his teammates as Chicago struggled to get defensive stops. His three-pointer with 1:39 remaining stretched New York’s lead to 130-122.

Jordan Clarkson contributed 18 points for the Knicks, including an important turnaround jumper during their late push. OG Anunoby scored 23 points, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Landry Shamet added 14.

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson (8) prepares to take a shot against the New York Knicks at the United Center. Wilson finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Chicago’s loss.

Chicago still had a chance. The Bulls cut the deficit to 130-127 with 46 seconds left, putting a potential tying possession within reach. Powell missed a three-point attempt, and Brunson and Anunoby made three free throws to complete the comeback.

The Bulls made 18 of 42 attempts from three-point range, nearly 43 percent, a sign that their offense can create quality chances. Their problem was at the other end of the floor, where allowing 43 points in the final quarter turned a promising night into another defeat.

The setback followed a difficult stretch. Chicago opened the season with a loss at Toronto, beat Milwaukee 132-125 on October 23, then fell to Washington and Boston. The Celtics routed the Bulls 134-99 on October 26, leaving Chicago searching for a more complete performance.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) holds the basketball as New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during Wednesday nights’ game

The Bulls’ early-season struggles have underscored the challenges facing a team attempting to establish consistency on both ends of the court. While Chicago has demonstrated its ability to generate offense, defensive breakdowns and an inability to protect substantial leads have contributed to its disappointing start.

Chicago was scheduled to face the Boston Celtics on Friday, October 30, at TD Garden, just four days after suffering a 134-99 defeat to Boston. The rematch offered the Bulls another opportunity to demonstrate improvement against one of the Eastern Conference’s established contenders.

For the latest Chicago Bulls news, including results and coverage of Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics, visit the Chicago Crusader website at chicagocrusader.com.