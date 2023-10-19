Bulls split home and home with the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors

DENVER NUGGETS FORWARD Zeke Nnaji (#22) sets a screen against Patrick Williams (#44) in the Bulls preseason game. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Denver Nuggets 133-124 on Thursday, October 12, at the United Center but lost to the NBA Finals Champions on Sunday, October 15, 116-102 on the road.

In game one, the Bulls won a Double OT thriller over Denver on Thursday night in the team’s preseason home opener.

Former all-star Zach Lavine finished with a team high 17 points and guard Coby White started at the point guard position and scored eight points in the win.

Final score: Chicago 133, Denver 124 (2OT)

The Bulls outscored the Nuggets 33-23 in the 3rd quarter and 14-5 to close out the game in double overtime.

In game 2, the Bulls could not stop the perimeter three-point shooting of Nuggets sharpshooter Julian Strawther. Strawther led all scorers with 25 points off the bench. Guard Jamal Murray finished second in team scoring with 21 points, five assists and several big plays throughout the game. Murray played at an All-Star level.

In addition to Murray, center Nikola Jokić played well. He finished Sunday’s game with a well-balanced scoring attack of 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes of play.

Although this was a typical stat line for Jokić, the Nuggets’ starting rotation was productive throughout the night.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun were both out with injuries. According to several sources close to the team, assistant coach David Adelman said he expects Porter and Braun to both play in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, Oct. 19.

The Bulls on the other hand decided to rest their three starters—guard Zach LaVine, forward DeMar DeRozan, and center Nikola Vucevic on Sunday night.

While resting three starters, Bulls forward Patrick Williams and guard Coby White stepped up in their roles and played aggressively all night.

The two combined for 40 points in the loss against the Nuggets. White scored a team high 20 points and Williams also added 20. The final score was Chicago 102, Denver 116.

Following their defeat to the Nuggets, the Bulls would lose to the Raptors 106-102, on Tuesday, October 17, at the UC.

With one game left to play in the 2023 NBA preseason, the Bulls were looking to bounce back from their loss on Sunday but were overpowered by the Raptors lengthy frontcourt of forwards Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barns.

Early in the game, the Bulls jumped out to a great start outscoring the Raptors 25-23 in the first quarter and 26-22 in the third quarter.

The Raptors countered the Bulls in the fourth quarter and closed out the game with a 30-25 run. Guard Zach LaVine scored a team-high 25 points in the loss, center Nikola Vucevic added a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, forward DeMar DeRozan scored 15 points, and power forward Patrick Williams scored 10 in limited minutes of play.

According to KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, after attempting thirty-five 3-pointers in the preseason opener, the Bulls are starting to resemble last season more. That’s when they represented the only NBA team not to attempt at least 30 3-pointers per game. They finished with 26 versus the Raptors. That’s the third straight game in regulation they’ve failed to attempt at least 30. They ultimately attempted 38 in the double overtime victory over the Nuggets but sat at 29 following regulation.

With the loss to the Raptors, the Bulls are now 1-3 in the preseason. Their next game is on Thursday, October 19, against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Game time is 7 p.m. at the UC.