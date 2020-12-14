Bulls Split 1-1 with the Houston Rockets in Weekend Series

Joseph G. Phillips, Sports Editor

The Chicago Crusader Newspaper

Game 1: Bulls fall hard to the Houston Rockets, 125-104 at the United Center

Rookie Patrick Williams finished with 12 points and three rebounds in his preseason debut for the Bulls in the team’s 125-104 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night, December 11, at the United Center.

Williams held his own over three quarters of play, but the rest of the Bulls roster struggled defensively against the Rockets offense.

“We did not guard the ball well enough,” said Billy Donovan, first-year head coach of the Chicago Bulls. “We did not help well enough, and we didn’t block out well enough.”

According to Coach Donovan, the Bulls defense surrendered a game-high 24 three-pointers to their Western Conference foes on Friday night. The Rockets outscored the Bulls 37-26 in the first quarter and 31-22 in the second quarter for a 68-48 halftime lead.

Although Donovan was not impressed with his team’s performance, he continued to heap praise on the first-year rookie forward, Williams.

“I think he’s got a chance to be a really good player,” said Donovan. “He rarely forces shots, makes good decisions, is a good passer. I thought he played very well considering there was no summer league, and he had to come in and just get started in Training Camp.”

In addition to Williams’ big game, Bulls guards Zach LaVine and Coby White combined for 27 points (15 for White and 12 for LaVine), and forward Lauri Markkanen added 12.

The Rockets closed out the game with six players in double-figure scoring. This included Bruno Caboclo with 17 points, Eric Gordon with 16, Gerald Green (16), DeMarcus Cousins (14), John Wall (13), and Ben McLemore (10).

Final Score: Rockets 125, Bulls 104

Game 2: Bulls bounce back against the Rockets in game 2

In Game 2 of a ****home and home, the Chicago Bulls improved to 1-1 in preseason play with a 104-91 victory over the Rockets on Sunday, December 13.

The Bulls would redeem themselves against the Rockets after losing by 21 points in their preseason home opener. Bulls guard Zach LaVine led all scorers with 23 points and 9 rebounds.

“These games are going to help us because we haven’t played in nine months,” said LaVine. “I think that showed our first game…. This year you’ll definitely see a more competitive and better-rounded team.”

LaVine explained the importance of his team bouncing back after playing their first real competition in nine months. LaVine wasn’t the only one hot on Sunday night; he was joined by his backcourt running mate, Coby White, who added 20 points in the contest.

White made several huge shots throughout the game and was aided by the hard work and hustle of rookie Patrick Williams. Williams started slow in Sunday’s game but bounced back in the second half and finished third in team scoring with 13 points.

Finals Score: Bulls 104, Rockets 91

Chicago Crusader Players of the Game:

Game 1

Patrick Williams, Bulls, 12 points and 3 rebounds off the bench in his rookie debut.

Coby White, Bulls, 15 points and six assists.

The Houston Rockets team drained 24 three-pointers in their preseason opener.

Game 2

Zach LaVine, Bulls, 23 points and 9 rebounds.

Coby White, Bulls, 20 points.

Patrick Williams, Bulls, 13 points.