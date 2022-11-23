Bulls snap fourgame losing streak

Team defeats Boston Celtics 121-107 at home

The Chicago Bulls snapped their four game losing streak with a 121-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday, November 21, at the United Center. The Bulls were led by the scoring trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams who combined for 67 of their team’s 121 points in the victory. ‘’Today, we came out from the get-go, we played well,’’ said LaVine via the Associated Press.

‘’We’re not gonna play a perfect game. There are going to be swings in the game. We responded when they had their run.’’

In one of their best scoring games of the season as a starting unit, DeRozan finished with a game high 28 points, LaVine tallied 22 points and Williams added 17.

The Bulls outscored the Celtics 28-23 in the first quarter, 35-27 in the second quarter and 32-29 in the third quarter. Although the Bulls outscored the Celtics in the first three quarters of play, the Celtics edged the Bulls 28-26 in the final quarter in the loss. Final Score: Bulls 121, Celtics 107. With the win, the Bulls snapped the Celtics’ nine-game winning streak and improved to 7-10 on the season. With the loss, the Celtics are now 13-4 on the season and are the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Bulls center Nikola Vucevic added a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Next up, the Bulls will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, November 23.