Bulls sign Patrick Williams tofive-year, $90 million deal

Known for his high-flying dunks, deep three-pointers and humble personality, the Chicago Bulls, according to several sources, signed forward Patrick Williams to a five-year, $90 million deal.

The Bulls took Williams fourth overall back in the 2020 NBA draft, as the 6’8″ Florida State University product averaged 10.0 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for Chicago during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Williams’ speed, power and strength helped Chicago’s lineup to a 38-43 record in the Eastern Conference standings.

According to the PeachTree Hoops scouting report, Williams was one of the more interesting high-upside players four years ago in the 2020 NBA draft class. In his only season at Florida State, Williams displayed a variety of skills. This included playing combo forward and an intriguing versatility to play both ends of the floor.

His 6’11” wingspan allows him to guard multiple positions on the floor while possessing a diverse skill set offensively.

Speaking about drafting Williams in a past Crusader story, Arturas Karnisovas, executive vice president of basketball operations for the Chicago Bulls, said, “When I saw his skill level – ball handling, shooting, ability to pass – I would disagree that he’s a raw athlete,” and added, “he knows how to play… at FSU, he would be full court pressing guards. That’s a very unique skill for such an athletic and skilled player.”

Williams’ bio reports he entered his freshman year at Florida State rated as the 21st-best prospect for the 2020 NBA draft, according to ESPN. Williams was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year.