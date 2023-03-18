Bulls sign Justin Lewis to two-way contract

In March, the Chicago Bulls announced the team had signed forward Justin Lewis to a two-way contract after he suffered an injury in the beginning of the season. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Lewis, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 245 pounds, played two years collegiately at Marquette University from 2020-22. He posted averages of 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.2 minutes through 32 games (all starts) as a sophomore. He was named the Big East Most Improved Player and selected to the All-Big East First Team following his sophomore season after finishing third in the conference in points (537) and second in defensive rebounds (217).

Lewis’ bio states he came off the bench for Marquette as a freshman and averaged 7.8 points per game and 5.4 rebounds.

On January 26, 2022, Lewis scored a career-high 33 points as well as nine rebounds and six assists in a 73–63 win against Seton Hall.

The Baltimore native suited up in 21 games (one start) for the Golden Eagles as a freshman, recording clips of 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per contest. Prior to Marquette, Lewis won three high school state titles at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and was named a Maryland Basketball Coaches Association First Team All-State honoree as a senior.

Lewis originally signed a two-way contract with Chicago on July 7, 2022, before he was waived by the team on October 14, 2022, due to an injury.

Lewis will wear number 34 for the Chicago Bulls.