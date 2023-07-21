Bulls sign guard Jevon Carter

In an effort to improve their defensive presence on the perimeter, the Chicago Bulls signed guard Jevon Carter to a recent deal. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

According to the Chicago Bulls, Carter, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound guard, arrives in Chicago following a career year with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2022-23 NBA season. Carter posted career highs of 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 22.3 minutes per game over 81 games (39 starts). Carter shot .421 from three-point range last season, marking the 12th-highest percentage in the NBA among qualified players.

He made multiple three-pointers in 38 games a year ago, including at least four triples in 13 contests. Carter knocked down five three-pointers en route to a career-high 36 points along with a career-high 12 assists against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 9, 2022.

A native of Maywood, Illinois, who played high school basketball at Proviso East, Carter has spent five years in the NBA with the Bucks (2022-23), Brooklyn Nets (2021-22), Phoenix Suns (2019-21) and Memphis Grizzlies (2018-19), after being drafted 32nd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by Memphis. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.6 steals in 16.3 minutes through 304 NBA games (48 starts).

Prior to entering the NBA, Carter starred at West Virginia for four seasons while becoming the first-ever major conference player and fifth player ever in college basketball history to reach 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 steals in a collegiate career. He ranks second all-time in Big 12 history in steals (330) and 11th in career assists (559).

Carter was a 2017-18 Consensus All-America Second Team selection as a senior while averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.0 steals in 35.5 minutes over 37 games (all starts). He garnered Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and NABC Defensive Player of the Year in his junior and senior campaigns, while being named Big 12 All-Defense three times and All-Big 12 twice (First Team in 2017-18, Second Team in 2016-17).