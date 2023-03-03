Bulls sign G-League forward Terry Taylor to two-way contract

Photo caption: Terry Taylor

In a recent February announcement, the Chicago Bulls signed forward Terry Taylor to a two-way contract.

Taylor, 6-5, 230, appeared in 59 career games (nine starts) with the Indiana Pacers between 2021-23, averaging 6.6 points on .579 FG%, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 16.0 minutes.

During his rookie season, Taylor was the only first-year player in the NBA to average at least 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting .600 FG% or above.

The Bowling Green, Kentucky, native also spent time with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (2021-23), appearing in five games (all starts) and averaging 27.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 38.0 minutes per contest.

Prior to his professional career, Taylor played collegiately at Austin Peay (2017-21), where he was a three-time All-OVC First Team selection (2018-21) and two-time OVC Player of the Year. He averaged 19.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.4 minutes over 127 games (all starts) for the Governors.

Taylor attended Bowling Green High School, according to his bio. During his junior year, he averaged 15.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game and was named second team All-State. Taylor committed to play college basketball at Austin Peay State University going into his senior year, over offers from Texas Southern and Southeast Missouri State. As a senior, Taylor averaged 17.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game and was named first team All-State and the MVP of the Kentucky Sweet 16, after averaging 20.5 points and 10 rebounds as he led Bowling Green to its first state title.

Taylor scored 1,704 points and grabbed 1,300 rebounds over four seasons with Bowling Green.

After not being selected in the 2021 NBA draft, Taylor signed with the Indiana Pacers on August 5, 2021. However, he was waived on October 15, and nine days later, signed with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants as an affiliate player. On February 9, 2023, Taylor was waived by the Pacers.

Taylor was added to the Bulls roster in February and will wear number 32 for Chicago.