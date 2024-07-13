Bulls sign Adama Sanogo to two-way contract

In recent news, the Chicago Bulls signed forward/center Adama Sanogo to a two-way contract.

Sanago, 6-9, 245, appeared in nine games with Chicago in 2023-24 averaging 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 7.3 minutes. His rookie campaign was highlighted by a 22-point, 20-rebound performance at Washington (4/12), which made Sanogo the second rookie in Bulls history to tally a 20-point/20-rebound game (Charles Oakley), while setting the franchise record for the most offensive rebounds in a single quarter (eight), said the Bulls.

The Bulls said the Bamako, Mali native also suited up in 29 regular season games (28 starts) for the Bulls G League affiliate Windy City Bulls and averaged 22.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 30.3 minutes. Sanogo ranked second in the G League in rebounds per game (12.7), second in total rebounds (367) and tied for sixth in total points (637).

He was the only G League player to tally at least 500 points and 300 rebounds last season and was selected to the 2023-24 All-NBA G League Third Team.

During his collegiate career, Sanogo averaged 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals in 25.0 minutes across 91 games (87 starts) in three seasons at Connecticut.

Sanogo’s tenure with the Huskies also produced a 2023 NCAA Championship, while earning him 2023 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player and two All-Big East First Team selections (2022, 2023), added the Bulls.