Chicago Bulls legend and former Kia MVP Derrick Rose will see his jersey raised to the rafters of the United Center when the Bulls honor him on Jan. 24, 2026, the team announced.

Rose’s iconic No. 1 will join the numbers of Bulls legends Michael Jordan (No. 23), Scottie Pippen (33), Bob Love (10) and Jerry Sloan (4).

The No. 1 pick of the 2008 NBA Draft, Rose became an immediate star with his hometown Bulls. The 6-foot-3 guard won Rookie of the Year honors and followed that up with three straight All-Star appearances.

The middle of that run was highlighted by his standout 2010-11 season, when Rose became the youngest MVP in league history at age 22. Rose averaged 25 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists that season while leading Chicago to a league-best 62-20 record and the Eastern Conference Finals, both high marks for the Bulls since Jordan’s last season with the team (1997-98).

Besides the Bulls, Rose would also play for New York, Detroit, Minnesota, Cleveland and Memphis. He spent last season with the Grizzlies, returning to the city that he called home for his one season of college basketball.

He played in 24 games with the Grizzlies in 2023-24 and when it ended, Rose spoke at length about what a return to Memphis meant to him.

“It’s all full circle,” Rose said in April of 2024. “Coming back here, having my family here, my wife’s family is from here, being back in this arena, having some of the people that came to my college games actually come to my professional games here, it’s all love.”

Rose dealt with multiple knee surgeries over the years, took time away during the 2017-18 season to contemplate his future while dealing with ankle issues and sat out nearly two full seasons — after the knee injury in 2012 — when he should have been in his prime.

Rose averaged 17.4 points and 5.2 assists in 723 regular-season games. He averaged 21 points per game before the ACL tear 13 years ago, and 15.1 per game in the seasons that followed.

Rose still flashed that MVP-level talent plenty of times over the years that followed the knee troubles. He had a career-high 50 points for Minnesota in a 128-125 win over Utah on Oct. 31, 2018 — a game that moved him to tears. He had a 12-assist game for Detroit in a 115-107 win over Houston on Dec. 14, 2019, his first such game in nearly eight years.

Rose was a serious candidate for the league’s sixth man of the year award in three straight seasons — 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 — and even got a first-place MVP vote again in that 2020-21 season, a decade after winning that award.

He announced his presence as a star quickly, winning the league’s skills challenge — as a rookie — at All-Star weekend in 2009, then winning rookie of the year and scoring 36 points in his playoff debut. It was a meteoric rise for someone who grew up amid poverty in a Chicago suburb, then saw basketball as an escape route and way to take care of his mother and family. In 2006, he hit a shot to win an Illinois state high school championship. Only five years later, he was MVP of the NBA.