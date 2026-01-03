Bulls Rally Past Orlando Magic 121–114 at United Center

The Chicago Bulls used a balanced scoring attack and a strong second half to defeat the Orlando Magic 121–114 on Friday night at a sold-out United Center.

Chicago trailed by 10 points in the first quarter and by nine midway through the third, but the Bulls surged behind efficient shooting, ball movement and improved defensive pressure to secure their 17th win of the season.

Matas Buzelis led all Bulls scorers with 21 points, adding nine rebounds and seven assists in one of his most complete performances of the season. Kevin Huerter followed with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including four three-pointers, while Ayo Dosunmu added 17 points and seven assists off the bench.

Nikola Vucevic contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds, recording a double-double against his former team, and Patrick Williams chipped in 15 points, knocking down three three-pointers. Jalen Smith posted 11 points and 10 rebounds, helping Chicago win the rebounding battle 47–36.

After falling behind 32–22 in the opening quarter, the Bulls responded with a 37-point second quarter to take a five-point halftime lead. Orlando reclaimed momentum in the third, outscoring Chicago 36–32, but the Bulls closed the game on a decisive 30–19 fourth-quarter run.

Chicago shot 50 percent from the field and converted 17 of 19 free throws, while holding Orlando to just 19 points in the final period.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 31 points, six rebounds and six assists. Anthony Black scored 18 points, while Desmond Bane finished with 14. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 10 rebounds as Orlando dropped to 19–17 on the season.

The Bulls improved to 17–17 overall and 10–8 at home, continuing to show resilience in close games as they head deeper into the Eastern Conference race.