Bulls prevail in final seconds victory over the Los Angeles Clippers

By Joseph Phillips

Sports Writer, Chicago Crusader

Thanks to a last second lay-up by guard Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls improved to 10-18 on the season after earning a 109-106 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on last Saturday night at the UC.

The win marked the first time the Bulls beat a team above .500. this season.

“It was a great win,” said Thaddeus Young, forward of the Chicago Bulls. “One we definitely needed.”

Young believes Saturday’s win over the Clippers was a perfect anecdote before his team will play a four game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Washington Wizards, the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic (from December 16-23).

Facing four teams below .500. on the road, the Bulls will look to gain ground on the 8th seed of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Although Young finished Saturday’s game with 17 points, LaVine would steal the show with 31 big ones. This included a last second lay-up (plus a foul) with two seconds left to play in the game. LaVine finished the night going 4 of 7 from behind the arc on 11 of 21 shooting from the field.

Final Score: Bulls 109, Clippers 106.

With the win, the Bulls notched their 10th victory of the season.

Forward Lauri Markkanen posted his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

Zach LaVine, Bulls, 31 points (game winning lay-up).

Paul George, Clippers, 27 points.

Thaddeus Young, Bulls, 17 points.

Joseph R. Phillips is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 15 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q & A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at sports@chicagocrusader.com.