The Chicago Bulls closed their five-game preseason schedule with a convincing 133-116 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 16, 2026, at the United Center, giving the team a winning record and another encouraging look at its young talent before the regular season.

Rookie forward Caleb Wilson led Chicago with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in just under 23 minutes. The fourth overall selection in the 2026 NBA draft delivered an energetic performance that included powerful dunks, second-chance baskets and defensive plays that drew attention throughout the night.

Chicago outscored Minnesota in every quarter, taking a 33-28 lead after the first period and extending its advantage to 67-60 at halftime. The Bulls carried a 98-88 lead into the fourth quarter, then finished with a 35-28 closing period to secure the 17-point victory.

Wilson established himself early as a force around the basket. He finished drives above the rim, challenged Minnesota shots and showed the quickness to turn defensive possessions into scoring opportunities. His ability to contribute without dominating the ball gave the Bulls another dimension as they worked through their final preseason rotations.

Matas Buzelis added 14 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes, while Josh Giddey contributed 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Leonard Miller supplied 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks off the bench. Norman Powell scored nine points, and Tre Jones recorded eight points and five assists without a turnover.

The production reflected a balanced approach rather than dependence on one scorer. Chicago moved the ball, attacked the paint and found opportunities in transition. Several of the most memorable sequences came from young players finishing at the rim or making defensive stops that immediately sparked the offense.

The Bulls also had stretches in which Minnesota kept the game competitive. Jaylen Clark scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Isaiah Evans led Minnesota with 21 points. Drew Timme added 18 points, and Cody Williams finished with 15. Minnesota played without several of its established stars, an important qualification when evaluating Chicago’s final exhibition performance.

For Chicago, the finale provided another opportunity for first-year head coach Tiago Splitter to assess combinations and establish an identity built around pace, activity and shared offensive responsibility. The result was positive, although preseason victories do not guarantee success once opponents begin using their full regular-season rotations.

The Bulls opened their exhibition schedule with a 124-117 victory over the Phoenix Suns on October 7, followed by a 104-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on October 9. Chicago then fell 133-128 to the Denver Nuggets on October 11 before rebounding with a 125-104 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on October 14. The win over Minnesota completed a 3-2 preseason.

Wilson was a consistent bright spot across those five games. He averaged 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists during the preseason, showing an early ability to score in traffic, run the floor and affect shots on defense. His development will be one of the major storylines as the Bulls begin a new chapter under Splitter.

The regular season begins October 21, 2026, when Chicago visits the Toronto Raptors. The Bulls then travel to Milwaukee on October 23 before returning to the United Center for their home opener against the Washington Wizards on October 24.

Friday’s victory offered Bulls fans an entertaining final preview. The more significant test begins when the games count in the standings, but Chicago heads into that challenge with a winning preseason record and signs of promise from its rookie class and young core.

Sharon Fountain contributed to this story.