Bulls partner with Zenni to host “PE Takeover” at Suder Montessori Magnet School

Photo caption: (Dress) Lauren Wilkie, assistant principal Suder Montessori Magnet School (Green blazer) Diamond Dortc, (Blue polo) Jonathan Sweeney, PE teacher.

The Chicago Bulls in partnership with Zenni Optical hosted their “PE Takeover” event on Tuesday, November 12, at Suder Montessori Magnet School near Chicago’s west side.

The event hosted by the Bulls and Zenni, was one of ten “PE Takeovers” which will take place across the city during the school year.

“We are proud to partner with Zenni in using the power of basketball to inspire youth and make a long-lasting impact,” said Adrienne Scherenzel, Vice President of Community Engagement. “The Bulls use basketball to create safe spaces and foster skill development, both on and off the court, and our PE Takeovers with Zenni serve as a great example of these efforts.”

The event featured former Bulls forward Carlos Boozer along with several Youth Hoops coaches from Bulls Kid Nation, who taught students the importance of the fundamentals of basketball and tested their skills with fun, interactive games.

According to a Bulls spokesperson, the event was designed to motivate students to take part in the action. The Takeovers are expected to reach up to 1,000 total students over the course of the school year.

The Bulls also brought in equipment for students, co-branded giveaways and provided prizes for contests. In addition to giveaways, the group left some equipment with the schools so they can continue skill development after the takeover.

“We are excited to partner with the Chicago Bulls for this special PE takeover at Suder Montessori Magnet School,” said Veronica Alcaro, Zenni’s VP of Brand. “With former Bull Carlos Boozer and the Bulls Youth Basketball coaches leading engaging activities, this event reflects our commitment to giving back to the community. Through this initiative, we not only inspire young athletes but also support their vision for a brighter future. Together, we’re creating memorable experiences that make a lasting impact on Chicago’s youth.”