Bulls outlasted Portland 110-107 at the UC 

The Chicago Bulls moved one game closer to .500 with a 110-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 18, at the United Center.

The Bulls were led by forward DeMar DeRozan, who scored a team-high 28 points in the victory over Portland on Monday night.

“We got lackadaisical, we got careless with the ball and started to be not so aggressive,” said DeRozan via the Associated Press. “We let them get downhill, fouled them, let them get layups. We let go of the rope a little bit.”

DeRozan and the Bulls nearly let the game slip away, after being outscored by Portland 32-21 in the fourth quarter.

Prior to a tough fourth quarter, the Bulls managed to outscore Portland 29-27 in the first quarter, 25-22 in the second quarter and 35-26 in the third quarter.

Guard Ayo Dosunmu had another solid game, finishing second in team scoring with 23 points. Center Nikola Vucevic, added 22 points and nine rebounds in the contest.

According to Bulls PR, grabbing 11 rebounds versus Portland, Bulls center Andre Drummond recorded his 24th game this season with 10 plus rebounds, including his league-high 14th game with double-digit rebounds as a reserve, added @bball_ref.

Final Score: Chicago 110, Portland 107

With the victory, the Bulls improved to 34-35 on the season. The team will play their next game versus the Houston Rockets on Thursday, March 21, on the road. Game time 7 p.m.

(Information courtesy of the Associated Press and Bulls PR).