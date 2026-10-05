Bulls open new season with youth, new direction

The Chicago Bulls opened training camp this week with a different roster, new leadership and a clear emphasis on developing a young core while attempting to become more competitive during the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Bulls held Media Day on September 28 before beginning training camp the following day at the Advocate Center. Camp continues through October 4, giving new head coach Tiago Splitter his first extended opportunity to work with a roster that has undergone significant changes. Chicago opens the preseason against the Phoenix Suns on October 7 at the United Center.

The Bulls are coming off a 31-51 season in which they finished 12th in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Chicago averaged 116.3 points per game but allowed 121.5, ranking 28th in the NBA in opponents’ scoring. Improving defensively while developing the roster will be among the challenges facing Splitter and his staff.

The organization is building around several young players, including rookie Caleb Wilson, Matas Buzelis and guard Josh Giddey. Wilson, the fourth overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, arrives after averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds in 24 games at North Carolina. At his first NBA Media Day, the 20-year-old spoke about his willingness to accept responsibility despite his age.

“There’s no leadership while blending in, so I’m definitely not going to try to blend in,” Wilson said. “I am going to go in there and try to lead by example.”

Nic Claxton poses with a basketball during Chicago Bulls Media Day ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Development will remain central to Chicago’s plans under Splitter, but the new coach has also stressed competitiveness and establishing an identity. Splitter has spoken about playing with pace, making quick decisions and creating opportunities for young players to grow within the team’s system.

“Hopefully everybody sees it as this team’s going to compete every night,” Splitter said. “We’re gonna bring the juice every night.”

Chicago has also added veteran help around its younger players. The Bulls signed Norman Powell during the offseason and acquired center Nic Claxton in a four-team trade involving the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Chicago selected Wilson fourth overall and Dailyn Swain with the 15th pick in the 2026 draft.

Another significant move came immediately before Media Day when Chicago acquired veteran guard Buddy Hield and cash considerations from Charlotte in exchange for Rob Dillingham. Hield enters his 11th NBA season with career averages of 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He has made 2,201 career 3-pointers and enters the season ranked 15th on the NBA’s all-time list.

Hield gives the Bulls another established perimeter shooter as the coaching staff determines how the veterans will fit with the developing core. The roster also includes Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Jalen Smith, Isaac Okoro, Patrick Williams and Noa Essengue, providing Splitter with a mixture of experience and youth during camp.

Caleb Wilson speaks with reporters during Bulls Media Day as Chicago prepares for the 2026-27 season.

Changes have also occurred away from the court. Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham announced several basketball operations staff moves, including the promotion of Brian Hagen to senior vice president of player personnel. Dionne Calhoun joined the organization as assistant athletic trainer after more than 20 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

Chicago’s five-game preseason schedule includes Phoenix and Memphis at the United Center, road games against Denver and Milwaukee, and a home finale against Minnesota. The regular season begins October 21 at Toronto, followed by an October 23 game at Milwaukee. The Bulls’ home opener is October 24 against Washington.

For the Bulls, the early weeks should provide the first indication of how quickly a reshaped roster can adjust to Splitter’s system and how Wilson, Buzelis and Giddey respond to larger roles. With new leadership, two first-round rookies and several veteran additions, Chicago enters the season focused on development while trying to establish a more competitive foundation.