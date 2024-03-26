Bulls lose to Washington 107-105 at home 

With 10 games left to go in the regular season, the Chicago Bulls lost their 38th game of the year, 107-105 to Washington on Monday, March 25, at the United Center.

Forward DeMar DeRozan finished with a game-high 27 points in the loss to Washington on Monday night.

“We shouldn’t drop games like this right now,” said DeRozan via the Associated Press. “We’re resilient, but we can’t live on the edge every single game. We can lose to any single team any night. That’s the NBA. We’ve got to be aware of that. We’ve got to leave it out there these last 10 games. Can’t have no more excuses.”

In addition to DeRozan’s big game, Bulls guard Coby White was second in team scoring with 22 points.

According to Bulls PR, White finished last night’s game with a career-high 8 free-throws made (8-8 FT). This was White’s 33rd game with 20+ points this season. He entered the 2023-24 campaign with 44 career 20-point games, added @bball_ref.

Final Score: Chicago 105, Washington 107

With the loss, the Bulls are now 34-38 on the season and will play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 27, at the UC. Game time 7 p.m.

(Information courtesy of the Associated Press).