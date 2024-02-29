Bulls lose to the Pistons, but beat Cavaliers at the UC

The Chicago Bulls were 27-31 on the season after losing 105-95 to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, February 27, at the United Center.

The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss versus the Pistons on Tuesday night.

“I think I said enough last night,” said Monty Williams via the Associated Press. “I’m not of the mindset of creating or building up an argument against the NBA or the officials. I was talking about an isolated incident last night, and I’ll stand on what I said and what I saw after the game. As I told our guys today, we have to move past it but learn from it.”

After leading 29-22 in the first quarter, the Bulls were outscored by the Pistons 28-26 in the second quarter, 29-22 in the third quarter and 26-18 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

Final Score: Bulls 95, Pistons 105

Following that defeat the Bulls won over the Cleveland Cavaliers in double overtime behind a 35 point effort from DeMar DeRozan and 26 rebounds from Andre Drummond.

“It just speaks to this team, we continue to fight,” Drummond said via the Associated Press. “We gave a good fight. Yesterday, we let out guard down a little bit. We knew what we did wrong. Tonight, we played a team that was very high in the standings and came out ready to play.”

Final Score: Bulls 132, Cavaliers 123

According to Bulls PR, since February 1, Coby White ranks 3rd in the NBA in fourth quarter points (84) and 5th in clutch points (23). White has recorded 10 plus points in the fourth frame in a team-high 13 games this season.