Bulls lose to the Pistons 118-102 on the road

Chicago Bulls logo. Courtesy of the NBA

In spite of a career high 51 points by guard Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls lost their second game of the season with a 118-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons, on Saturday, October 28, on the road.

The Bulls defense could not stop forward Jalen Duren, who finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Pistons. “I’m feeling really comfortable in my second season, but that’s not because of me,” said Duren via the Associated Press. “My teammates and coaches have helped me make the game a lot easier.” Duren and the Pistons outrebounded the Bulls 61-41 on the boards and outscored the Bulls 29-26 in the 1st quarter, 28-18 in the second quarter and 34-25 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

“It’s our third year here together, and we know how this business is,” said LaVine via the Associated Press. “We all love each other. DeMar (DeRozan) is one of my best friends, and we talk all the time, but we have to figure out how to make this work.” Affected by back spasms prior to the game, LaVine managed to score 20 of his 51 points in the third quarter. The Pistons snapped their 15 game losing streak against the Bulls.

Final Score: Bulls 102, Pistons 118

With the loss, the Bulls are now 1-2 on the season. The team finished with three players in double figures scoring, including guard Zach LaVine’s 51 points, forward DeMar DeRozan’s 20 points and center Nikola Vucevic added 12.

Up next, the Bulls will play the Indiana Pacers on Monday, October 30, on the road. Game time 6 p.m.