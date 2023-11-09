Bulls lose to the Phoenix Suns 116-115 in OT 

The Chicago Bulls fell short of their comeback effort last night, losing 116-115 in overtime to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, November 8, at the United Center.

The Bulls were down by 18 points early in the first quarter but managed to tie the game at 57 all at the half. “They came out a lot more aggressive than us,” said Zach LaVine, via the Associated Press. “We were able to fight back, but obviously you don’t want to start that way.”

LaVine and the Bulls had no answer for guard Grayson Allen, who scored a season-high 26 points (9-16 FG, 8-13 3FG), alongside nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes. Allen’s eight three-point makes marked a career high for the five-year man.

According to the Bulls, forward DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points, LaVine added 22, and Vučević 26, marked the second time each scored 20-plus points this season and the 27th time overall.

The Bulls are 17-10 when all three score 20-plus points in the same game. In addition to the Bulls three starters providing productive offense, Chicago outshined the Suns from three, .424 3FG% (14-33 3FG) to .396 3FG% (19-48 3FG).

The Bulls have made 10-plus three-pointers in four of their last five games. The Bulls bench outscored the Phoenix bench, 34-25. The bench entered last nights game averaging 33.0 points per game. Chicago also logged 14 second chance points off nine offensive rebounds in the loss.

Final Score: Bulls 115, Suns 116 (OT)

With the loss, the Bulls are now 3-7 on the season and will play their next game on Sunday, November 12, versus the Detroit Pistons at the United Center. Game time 6 pm.

Entering the game, the Bulls ranked tied for fifth in the NBA in total second chance points (116). The Bulls tallied 46 points in the paint to the Suns 34 paint points.

Chicago is averaging 47.0 paint points per game and ranked eighth in the NBA in total paint points entering the night.

Crusader Player of The Game: Nikola Vucevic, Bulls, finished with a team-high 26 points.