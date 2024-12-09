Bulls lose to the Philadelphia 76ers 108-100 at the UC 

The Chicago Bulls are now 10-15 on the season after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers 108-100, on Sunday, December 8, at the United Center.

The Bulls defense had no answer for center Joel Embiid, who scored a game-high 31 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out four assists and had two blocks in 33 minutes of play.

The Bulls said Embiid scored 19 of his 31 points in the second quarter, marking his highest scoring quarter of the season. The Bulls said the team closed the first quarter on a 14-6 run (3:40, first quarter to 0:00, first quarter) to establish their first double-digit lead of the game – leading, 33-23, after one quarter of play. Philadelphia responded with a 24-6 run between 9:52 in the second quarter to 4:36 in the second to both retake the lead and establish their largest lead of the game at the time (eight points, 39-47). Philadelphia’s lead would grow as high as 14 points (46-60). Chicago trailed the Sixers at halftime, 50-62.

The Bulls closed the third quarter on an 8-0 run (1:54, third quarter to 0:00, third quarter) to cut Philadelphia’s lead to single-digits (79-88) for the first time since 2:12 to play in the second quarter (46-54). After three frames, the Bulls trailed the 76ers, 79-88. Chicago was able to come as close as four points (92-96) within Philadelphia’s lead in the fourth quarter behind a 21-8 run between 1:54 in the third quarter to 5:24 in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulls were never able to overtake the 76ers, losing by eight points down the stretch, added the Bulls.

Final Score: Bulls 100, 76ers 108

With the loss, the Bulls are now 10-15 on the season.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bulls).