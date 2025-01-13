Bulls lose to the Kings 124-119 at the UC

In spite of a season low eight turnovers, the Chicago Bulls would lose to the Sacramento Kings 124-119, on Sunday, January 12, at the United Center.

The Bulls were led by Zach LaVine, who scored a season-high 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss to the Kings on Sunday.

According to Bulls PR, LaVine (36) extended his career long streak of 30-plus points to six-straight games (1/1-1/12). He is one of two players in the NBA with a 30-plus point scoring streak spanning as many games (Giannis Antetokounmpo – seven games).

In addition to LaVine’s big game, the Bulls said the team made 18 three-pointers from the field, marking Chicago’s 22nd game with 15-plus 3-point field goals made this season. This ties the franchise team record for most games with 15-plus 3FGM in a single season (22 in 2020-21), added Bulls PR.

The Bulls also said the team were outrebounded by the Kings, 45 to 53. The first half of play featured 11 lead changes and 10 ties between the two teams. Chicago led Sacramento at halftime, 63-61. Chicago was outscored by Sacramento, 32 to 36, in the third quarter – powered by a 14-5 Kings run to close the third frame (3:09, third quarter to 0:00, third quarter), according to Bulls PR.

The Bulls said after three quarters of play, the team trailed 95-97. Trailing 119-122 with 14.1 seconds in regulation, Chicago was attempting to inbound the basketball, resulting in a five second violation and a turnover, added Bulls PR.

Final Score: Chicago 119, Sacramento 124.

With the loss, the Bulls are now 18-21 on the season and finished with five players in double figures scoring.

Photos by Marcus Robinson

(Information courtesy of Chicago Bulls PR).