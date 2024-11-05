Bulls lose to the Jazz 135-126 at the UC

Photo caption: Center Nikola Vucevic finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in the Bulls 135-126 loss to the Utah Jazz at the United Center.

The Chicago Bulls lost their fourth game of the season with a 135-126 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, November 4, at the United Center.

The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vučević, who finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in the contest.

Last night was Vucevic’s second-straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds (11/1-11/4) and his fourth such game this season. He is one of four NBA players in 2024-25 with four-plus 20-point/10-rebound games (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, N. Jokic).

According to the Bulls, the team scored 40 points in the fourth quarter on 14-of-19 FG (.737 FG%) shooting. This was Chicago’s highest scoring quarter of the season (previous: 37 points, first quarter at BKN, 11/1). The Utah Jazz scored 135 points tonight (48-89 FG, .539 FG%), which set a franchise record for the most points the Jazz have ever scored against Chicago in a single game.

The Jazz went on a 25-11 run midway through the second quarter (10:47, second quarter to 4:49, second quarter) to grab their first double-digit lead of the game and their largest lead of the game at the time (15 points, 40-55), added the Bulls.

The Bulls trailed at halftime, 53-62. The first half featured four lead changes, while the largest lead was 15 points (40-55), held by Utah.

The Bulls said the team outscored the Jazz, 40 to 33, in the third quarter. Chicago’s 40 third-quarter points was the most points scored by either team in any quarter tonight. The Bulls trailed after three frames, 93-95. Utah used a 7-0 run between 5:39 in the fourth quarter to 4:19 in the fourth to re-establish a double-digit advantage (108-120). Chicago was not able to overcome this deficit.

Guard Coby White finished with a team-high 28 points.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bulls).