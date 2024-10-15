Bulls lose to the Grizzlies 124-121 at the United Center

Bulls #22 Talen Horton -Tucker dunks the ball in The Grizzlies face #00 Armando Bacot PF and #25 Maozinha Pereira G/F (photo by Marcus Robinson)

The Chicago Bulls are now 1-1 on the preseason after losing 124-121 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, October 12, at the United Center.

The Bulls were led by guard Zach LaVine, who scored a game-high 28 points in the loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday night.

“He was really decisive,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan to the Crusader. “He took his shots when they were there. What was encouraging on the threes, there was no hesitation; he just went up and shot it. He got off to a great start, shot unbelievable from three. He can get on a run. He can go 0-for-4 and then come back and make 6-for-6, so I never worry (if he’s missing).”

“I thought he was really decisive, and when he had daylight and a crack he shot it. We need him to do that.”

“When he’s got a head of steam, his athletic ability and his ability to shoot the ball and put it on the floor, he’s really hard to guard. He is one of the better open floor players in transition,” Donovan said.

In spite of the loss, the Bulls led by as many as 21 points during the contest but would lose the lead in the fourth quarter.

Final Score: Bulls 121, Grizzlies 124

With the loss, the Bulls are now 0-1 at home in the preseason and 1-0 on the road. The team will play their next game on Monday, October 14, versus the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. Game time 7 pm.

#14 MATAS BUZELIS breaks pass Grizzlies #17 Yuki Kawamura (Photo by Marcus Robinson) #15 Julian Phillips (f) Takes Possession of the ball from the Grizzlies Yuki Kawamura #17 (G) and #3 Jake LaRavia (F) (photo by Marcus Robinson) Bulls Dalen Terry (G) lays up the ball and scores on the Grizzlies. (Photo by Marcus Robinson) #8 (f) Zach LaVine Dunks The Ball During the first quarter (photo by Marcus Robinson)

