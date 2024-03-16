Bulls lose to the Clippers at UC

CHICAGO BULLS VS LA CLIPPERS at the UC: Bulls #5 Ron Carter Blocks #14 Terance Mann (G) LA Clippers. (Photo by Marcus Robinson)

After earning a huge overtime win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls would lose to the Los Angeles Clippers 126-111, on Thursday March 14, at the United Center.

The Clippers were led by Paul George who scored game-high 28 points while going 11 of 12 from the field. George missed only one field goal in Thursday night’s game.

“It was just staying under control, playing through our teammates and I think just taking what they gave us,” he said via the Associated Press. “I didn’t think we were out of the norm, we weren’t out of character, we kind of just played our style, slowed the game down for ourselves and took the shots that were available.”

The Bulls got off to a slow start and was outscored 37-26 in the first quarter, tied it 27-27 in the second quarter, edged 28-27 in the third quarter and outscored again 34-31 in the fourth quarter to close out the contest.