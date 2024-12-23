Bulls lose to the Celtics 123-98 at the UC

The Chicago Bulls would lose to the Boston Celtics 123-98 on Saturday, December 21, at the United Center.

The Bulls defense had no answer for All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, who scored a game-high 43 points in the contest.

According to the Chicago Bulls, the first half featured nine ties and eight lead changes between the two teams. However, the Celtics closed the half on a 19-7 run (6:07, second quarter to 1:43, second quarter) to establish a double-digit advantage (12 points, 49-61). At the half, Chicago trailed Boston, 61-54.

In the second half, the Bulls said the Celtics used a 31-8 run between the third and fourth quarters (5:15, third quarter to 6:09, fourth quarter) to take a 28-point lead (81-109). Boston’s advantage grew as high as 29 points (83-112) in the fourth quarter. The Bulls came no closer than 25 points within the Celtics lead (98-123) for the remainder of the game.

Final Score: Bulls 98, Celtics 123

With the loss, the Bulls are now 13-16 on the season and will play their next game versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, December 23, at the United Center. Game time 7 p.m.

Saturday December 21, 2024 Photos by: Marcus Robinson

The Bulls said center Nikola Vučević scored a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds, while tallying his 17th double-double of the season. Since entering the NBA in 2011, the Bulls said Vučević ranks second among all NBA players with 414 games with at least 15 points and 10 rebounds.

(Information courtesy of Chicago Bulls PR).