Bulls lose to Rockets 127-117 on the road

The Chicago Bulls are now 34-36 on the season after losing to the Houston Rockets 127-117, on Thursday, March 21, on the road. The Bulls struggled in the first quarter after being down 42-28.

According to Bulls PR, guard Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 35 points in Thursday night’s contest versus the Rockets. Dosunmu has played some of the best basketball of his NBA career during the 2023-24 NBA season.

He had to play without forward DeMar DeRozan on Thursday night after he was ejected in the second half of the game. DeRozan finished second in team scoring tied with 16 points.

“Just not being out there and giving us the full chance to go out and win a game, that’s what I’m more frustrated about more than anything,” said DeRozan via the Associated Press. “Not being out there with my guys, seeing the outcome could’ve been.”

The Bulls were outscored 42-28 in the first quarter, 37-33 in the third quarter and bested the Rockets 33-26 in the second quarter and 23-22 in the fourth quarter.

Final Score: Bulls 117, Rockets 127

With the loss, the Bulls remain in 9th place in the Eastern Conference standings and will play their next game versus the Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 23, at the UC. Game time 7 p.m.

(Information courtesy of the Associated Press and Bulls PR).