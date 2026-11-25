With a 3-2 record in their last five games, the Chicago Bulls pushed the Denver Nuggets to the edge on Sunday night, losing 151-145 in overtime at the United Center.

The Bulls were led by Buddy Hield, who scored a team-high 33 points in the contest. Hield replaced injured guard Norman Powell in the starting lineup.

According to Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter, Powell has been an asset to the coaching staff since his injury.

“Norman’s been great,” said Splitter about the injured off guard. “Just helping teammates, even the coaching staff – his knowledge of the game, experience being in the NBA Finals. It’s always value.”

Splitter added, “You add value when you have a guy like that in the locker room around the players. We’re going to miss him on the court, but he’s going to keep helping us in the locker room and stuff like that.”

Denver Nuggets No. 10 elevates for a jump shot as Chicago Bulls forward No. 2 contests the attempt during Sunday night’s matchup.

In Powell’s absence, the team had no answer for the Nuggets’ 1-2 punch of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. The two combined for 82 of the team’s 151 points in the contest. Murray finished with a game-high 45 points, while Jokic added 37.

“I’m a little. [Jokic is] one of the most talented bigs we ever seen,” Splitter said. “The way he shoots the ball, his touch with the basketball, it’s unbelievable. How he plays with one hand in [the] air and passes the ball, sees everything, the strength and the IQ, very different player. I’m a big fan.”

Chicago Bulls forward No. 2 drives toward the basket as a Denver Nuggets defender attempts to disrupt his path during Sunday’s contest.

The two heavyweights and the Nuggets offense challenged the Bulls’ defense all night. Including opening an 8-0 run to start overtime. Despite the challenges both players would pose, the young Bulls offense managed to connect on a franchise-record 25 three-pointers (25-55, 3FG%) on the night. Matching a franchise record for most three-pointers in a game.

In addition to a record-setting night at the 3-point arc, Bulls guard Josh Giddey posted a record of his own. Giddey added his second triple-double of the season with 23 points, 14 rebounds, one block and a career-high 22 assists. With his 22 assists, Giddey became the first player in NBA history to record such minimums. Giddey’s 22 assists are tied for the second-most in team history, according to Bulls Team Notes.

A Chicago Bulls player battles through multiple Denver Nuggets defenders for a close-range scoring opportunity during Sunday’s overtime thriller at the United Center.

The Bulls finished with four players scoring 20-plus points each, including Buddy Hield – 33, Jalen Smith – 26, Josh Giddey – 23, and Matas Buzelis – 21. It marked the first time the Bulls have had four players score 20 points or more since Dec. 12, 2025.

(Information courtesy of Bulls Game Notes).