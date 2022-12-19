Bulls lose to Minnesota Timberwolves 150-126 in a blow out game

The Chicago Bulls fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 150-126, on Sunday, December 18, on the road.

“You got (to have) some pride, man,” said Stacey King of NBC Sports Chicago, via Daniel Greenberg of ChiSports Twitter. “You put that Chicago Bulls jersey on, it means something. It means something to a lot of people. Not just the guys playing but to the city. You owe it to them to come out here and play hard every night.”

King was right about the Bulls lack of effort on Sunday night, as the team was outscored by the Timberwolves 39-31 in the second quarter, 42-32 in the third quarter, and 37-29 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

Although the Bulls were outscored three out of the four quarters of play, forward DeMar DeRozan led the team in scoring with 29 points, center Nikola Vucevic contributed 23 points, and guard Zach LaVine added 22 points in the loss.

“Confidence, right approach, seeing familiarity with our rotation and some things like that,” said D’Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves via the Associated Press. “That just allows you to be confident and comfortable out there. Coach is allowing us to make things happen, trust in our group. It just gives you that confidence that you want to have.”

Final Score: Bulls 126, Timberwolves 150

