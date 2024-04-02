Bulls lose to Hawks at UC 

The Chicago Bulls lost their 40th game of the season with a 113-101 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, April 1, at the United Center.

The Bulls were led by forward DeMar DeRozan, who finished with a game high 31 points and distributed five assists in the loss to the Hawks.

Although DeRozan’s offense was productive for his team, the Bulls’ defense had no answer for Hawks guard Vit Krejci’s 18 points and no misses from the field.

Krejci’s 18 points was a career high for the Hawks’ guard. The win on Monday night brought the team within a half game of the 9th spot of the Eastern Conference standings.

In addition to a big night by the Hawks, Bulls PR said centers Nikola Vucevic (14 rebs vs. ATL) and Andre Drummond (18 rebs vs. ATL) both recorded 10+ boards in the same game for the 15th time this season. The duo became the first Bulls teammates with 15+ such games in a season since 2014-15 (P. Gasol/J. Noah – 24), added @EliasSports.

Final Score: Bulls 101, Hawks 113

With the loss, the Bulls are now 36-40 on the season and will play their next game versus the New York Knicks on Friday, April 5, at the UC. Game time is 7 p.m.

(Information courtesy Bulls PR and @EliasSports).