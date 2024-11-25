Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group
Search

Bulls lose to Grizzlies 142-131 at the UC 

Grizzlies Guard Scottie Pippen Jr scored game- 30 vs Chicago Bulls at the UC Saturday November 23, 2024 Photo credit Marcus Robinson

After earning a huge victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Cup game on Friday night, the Chicago Bulls would lose to the Grizzlies 142-131 on Saturday, November 23, at the United Center. 

According to the Bulls, Chicago was outscored by the Grizzlies after one quarter, 22-30. Memphis held the lead the entirety of the first frame with their lead growing as high nine points (16-25). 

The Bulls said the team outscored Memphis, 38 to 34, in the second quarter, ending the first half on a 13-2 run (3:10 plus second quarter to 0:08, second quarter). At the end of two quarters the Bulls trailed the Grizzlies, 60-64.  

The Bulls also said the Grizzlies used an 8-0 run between 5:26 in the third quarter and 4:50 in the third quarter to grab its largest lead of the game at that time (13 points, 84-97). After three quarters, the Bulls trailed, 98-109. The Grizzlies lead grew as high as 22 points (114-136) in the fourth quarter. 

Chicago was able to come as close as nine points within the Grizzlies lead with a late fourth-quarter 14-4 run (4:51, fourth quarter to 1:07, fourth quarter). However, Chicago was never able to overcome the road team’s advantage, added the Bulls. 

 Final Score: Bulls 131, Grizzlies 142

thumbnail KTB 6996
thumbnail KTB 7320
thumbnail KTB 7269
KTB 7013

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bulls).

profile image of joseph phillips
Sports Editor at Chicago Crusader Newspaper | + posts

Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago.

Recent News

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top