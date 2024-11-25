Bulls lose to Grizzlies 142-131 at the UC 

Grizzlies Guard Scottie Pippen Jr scored game- 30 vs Chicago Bulls at the UC Saturday November 23, 2024 Photo credit Marcus Robinson

After earning a huge victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Cup game on Friday night, the Chicago Bulls would lose to the Grizzlies 142-131 on Saturday, November 23, at the United Center.

According to the Bulls, Chicago was outscored by the Grizzlies after one quarter, 22-30. Memphis held the lead the entirety of the first frame with their lead growing as high nine points (16-25).

The Bulls said the team outscored Memphis, 38 to 34, in the second quarter, ending the first half on a 13-2 run (3:10 plus second quarter to 0:08, second quarter). At the end of two quarters the Bulls trailed the Grizzlies, 60-64.

The Bulls also said the Grizzlies used an 8-0 run between 5:26 in the third quarter and 4:50 in the third quarter to grab its largest lead of the game at that time (13 points, 84-97). After three quarters, the Bulls trailed, 98-109. The Grizzlies lead grew as high as 22 points (114-136) in the fourth quarter.

Chicago was able to come as close as nine points within the Grizzlies lead with a late fourth-quarter 14-4 run (4:51, fourth quarter to 1:07, fourth quarter). However, Chicago was never able to overcome the road team’s advantage, added the Bulls.

Final Score: Bulls 131, Grizzlies 142

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bulls).